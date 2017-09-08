Android

Google buying HTC? iPhone Edition delays vs iPhone 8 & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors that Google might be interested in acquiring HTC. Then we focus on the iPhone Edition and how it might be delayed when compared to the iPhone 8. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also makes the news as we hear that facial recognition is sometimes great, and sometimes not. Qualcomm and Xiaomi follow as we hear that the next Snapdragon 845 might make it to the Mi 7. We end today’s show with some awesome prices for the Huawei Band 2 Pro on Amazon.

Stories:
Huawei Band 2 Pro has a (low) price and a place on Amazon
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in play for Xiaomi Mi 7
Galaxy Note 8 facial recognition dubious as flat image authenticates a store unit
WSJ: Touch ID also damned the iPhone 8 with delays
Google reportedly close to investing in or buying HTC

