Edge Sense updated with targeted app press emulation on the HTC U11
HTC is rolling out an update to the Edge Sense app on the Play Store that will allow U11 users to target certain buttons within apps to be triggered with a squeeze of the device’s pressure-sensitive frame.
The Verge tested a beta version of this update and found that the new feature worked for the most part: going into the Edge Sense app, you can add an app to a list for special squeeze actions and set a “tap” or “double tap” area for the screen. For example, in a media player, you can set it up so that Edge Sense activates on top of a ‘pause/play’ or ‘skip’ or ‘rewind’ button. Presets make zooming in and out of Google Maps and Photos possible.
One of the exceptions to the rule is when you’re dealing with a situation where the keyboard of your choice pops up in the app. You can’t set Edge Sense to tap something on the keyboard — perhaps it’d be a good idea for HTC to program a preset for ‘return’ or ‘enter.’
The other exception goes to each individual app’s graphic user interface. Buttons scale when pressed. They move around when a different function is prioritized. This will be another pinprick to engineer around.
As always, software is a work in progress. Hopefully, HTC has its wits about it to successfully publish further updates to Edge Sense.