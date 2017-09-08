Android

Boost Mobile includes taxes and fees in plan prices

Contents
Advertisement

Here’s a little secret that T-Mobile might or might not want you to know: the prepaid carrier it merged with back in 2012, MetroPCS, was long in the game of absorbing fees and taxes into its service plans. In other words, it took five years for the parent company to do something that its subsidiary actually innovated on years earlier.

Credit where credit’s due. Not bad.

It’s just as well that Sprint’s subsidiary Boost Mobile has started including taxes and fees into its advertised plan prices with bill cycles beginning after today — new and existing customers are eligible.

The company is also running a scavenger hunt on Friday, September 22, in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles — anyone who finds a “Golden Switch” in each city will get $5,000.

Free money. Again, not bad.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
CNET
Source
Sprint
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
Boost Mobile, fee, metropcs, News, Prepaid, Pricing, Sprint, T-Mobile, Taxes, Un-carrier NEXT
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.