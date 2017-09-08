Boost Mobile includes taxes and fees in plan prices

Here’s a little secret that T-Mobile might or might not want you to know: the prepaid carrier it merged with back in 2012, MetroPCS, was long in the game of absorbing fees and taxes into its service plans. In other words, it took five years for the parent company to do something that its subsidiary actually innovated on years earlier.

Credit where credit’s due. Not bad.

It’s just as well that Sprint’s subsidiary Boost Mobile has started including taxes and fees into its advertised plan prices with bill cycles beginning after today — new and existing customers are eligible.

The company is also running a scavenger hunt on Friday, September 22, in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles — anyone who finds a “Golden Switch” in each city will get $5,000.

Free money. Again, not bad.