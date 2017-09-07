Other OS

Huawei Band 2 Pro has a (low) price and a place on Amazon

As Fitbit pivots to its first smartwatch, Huawei remains committed to pushing its fitness vertical. Its latest band, first revealed back in July as the Huawei Band 2 Pro, has finally surfaced in the United States for sales.

The band, which has heart rate monitoring, integrated GPS, 5ATM water resistance for swim tracking and a battery rated for 21 days of continuous use, is finally on Amazon. It’s at a relatively low price of $69.99 and comes in black, blue and red band color options.

For the hardware on-board, it’s certainly not a shabby deal. Fitness bands do have low user retainment rates these days, though, so the challenge is clear, here.

