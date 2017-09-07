Android

Google Daydream on Galaxy Note 8 will work from first boot

Contents
Have a Daydream headset? Got a Galaxy Note 8? Good news all around, then.

Samsung stated to NieuweMobiel.nl that the Galaxy Note 8 does support Google’s refreshed virtual reality platform for Android, Daydream. Theoretically, the device is technologically proficient for the new standard, but Samsung has been keen on promoting its own hardware bench, the Gear VR, made in collaboration with Oculus.

With the Note 8’s engorged size, even compared to the Galaxy S8+, a new Gear VR headset with touch controller is out at a price of €100. You may also try to fit the Note in a Daydream View headset from Google — it’s $79 or less, depending on the retailer.

