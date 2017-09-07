Colorado-based phone seller Best Cellular is promoting a new BLU phone called the S1 and it’s being boasted as the first from the Miami-based producer to support Sprint’s network.

It runs an octa-core MediaTek MTK6750 chip with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of memory (there’s room for up to 64GB with a microSD card) and a 2,800mAh battery. The main 13-megapixel camera on the back is paired with a 5-megapixel selfie sensor. It also has a fingerprint sensor. The 5.2-inch HD display shouldn’t be a stunner, but for $159.95, there’s not much to ask for here.

Okay, so will Sprint actually carry the BLU S1? Will it even make it to prepaid subsidiary Boost Mobile? As you can see from our header image, the coverage page on Sprint’s website does have the device listed with reception maps tailored for that phone specifically.

We’d doubt it.

Why? Well, Sprint does sell the Moto E4 Plus on its site, but only in its Slate Gray color. Head over to the coverage webpage, look up the device and you’ll find that the carrier also lists compatibilities for “Open Market” models — in Motorola’s case, the unlocked phones also support Sprint’s network in addition to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. And it comes in a snazzy Gold color, too. It’s a best practice to list all the possible phones, tablets, watches, hotspots and et cetera that work with your network and disclose how well they do — even if you don’t end up carrying the hardware for sale.

Either way this turns out, congratulations to BLU for turning on new antennas with a MediaTek chip. Now, if only it could shake the whole firmware security debacle.