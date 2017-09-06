Android

ZTE Quartz just $48 over two years for a limited time on T-Mobile

T-Mobile isn’t just giving away Netflix subscriptions to family accounts, it’s also practically giving away ZTE’s first Android Wear smartwatch “for a limited time.”

The Bluetooth-only Quartz, which runs Wear 2.0, usually runs for $192 or $8 per month for 24 months. But if you enter into an EIP now, you’ll get a $6 bill credit every month, effectively making the device itself just $48. If you want to break out of T-Mobile service, you’ll pay the remaining balance of the full price.

You’ll need to get cellular service with the device to take advantage of the deal and that requires a phone line. If you have T-Mobile ONE and enroll in AutoPay, the service is just $10 per month.

