T-Mobile ONE for families also includes free Netflix

T-Mobile CEO John Legere announced in the company’s Un-carrier Next press conference that it will provide a complimentary Netflix subscription for network accounts with two or more lines on T-Mobile ONE starting Tuesday, September 12.

The “Netflix On Us” promotion does cover those who already pay for a subscription — a $9.99 bill credit will be deposited instead. That’s good enough for only a two-screen plan, — two simultaneous streams at any one time — so take that into consideration if your account has more than just two lines.

The lines must be on at least the basic T-Mobile ONE $70 plan. The deal does not apply to the recent Unlimited 55+ or a deprecated Simple Choice plan tier. If you got your T-Mobile ONE line through a “line-on-us” promotion, that’s also eligible. Families concerned about kids

T-Mobile has been touting its cellular network growth and the ability to maintain standard link speeds on more devices since the competition started dipping into unlimited data plans. While AT&T and Verizon have also acquired media companies in the process to provide a potential value-add to customers, T-Mobile and Sprint have not gone that route.

The deal can keep most of Little Magenta’s cash pool on the expanding the 600MHz network and give its customers access to media from an industry-leading provider.

