Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in play for Xiaomi Mi 7

There were swirls of chatter since even before the release Xiaomi Mi 5 that Samsung-made OLED displays would be on phones from the relatively young Chinese manufacturer. It hasn’t happened on a wide scale yet — we’ve been teased with the Redmi Pro and there’s even been a bit of footsie with LG Display, too.

But alas, reports of a final contract between Samsung Display and Xiaomi may come to fruition as rumors are now moving us onto the next big flagship for the first quarter: the Mi 7. In addition to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, recent rumors on Weibo affirm a previously-mentioned 6-inch OLED display from Samsung.

Of course, while Xiaomi isn’t usually in our realm of in-depth coverage, it has often been in the early pack to get the newest masthead Snapdragon processor. Samsung is said to have taken most of the early lots of the chipset, presumably for its own Galaxy S9 early next year, so we’d like to see the dynamics in play on how this may happen.

