Largan Precision Company in Taiwan is getting ready to launch a new factory in October, Digitimes reports from industry.

The new plant is destined to produce up to 600 million smartphone camera lens modules every month and those lenses may be used with camera sensors above 12 megapixels in resolution. However, assembly lines won’t be at full blast from the start; they will ramp up through to the first quarter of next year.

Here’s the catch: Apple frequently relies on Largan to provide that glass for the cameras on its iPhones. That’s where the speculation kicks in: Apple is rumored to have claimed up all the initial lots of product from this new factory. Putting it all together, we may see some iDevices with cameras more resolute than 12 megapixels.

Yes, that includes the iPhones for 2018 — barring any surprises from the next iPhone event, they could have the first major camera upgrade since the iPhone 6s. Not all that glass will go to smartphone cameras, though — some of them will cover laser, infrared and other scanning technologies.