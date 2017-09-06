Android

LG V30 camera issue cleared, Google Pixel 2 processor & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the LG V30 and how the company has cleared the aperture size of its camera. Then we talk about the Google Pixel 2, and the fact that it might not get a Snapdragon 836 after all. Huawei follows as we see leaks on video of the Mate 10. Then we discuss the Uncarrier Next launch and how users can get free Netflix. We end today’s show talking about the ZTE Quartz and the deals you can find.

Stories:
ZTE Quartz just $48 over two years for a limited time on T-Mobile
T-Mobile ONE for families also includes free Netflix
Huawei Mate 10 rendered, measured and docked out
What Snapdragon 836? Pixel 2 will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
V30 aperture lie was LG’s middle finger to spies

