Huawei topped Apple in global smartphone sales share for two months in a row

According to market research firm Counterpoint, Huawei has overtaken Apple in June and July for global smartphone sales to become the largest smartphone maker behind Samsung. There’s some potential that the Chinese manufacturer will make it three in a row with the August results.

None of its phones have breached the ten best-selling single-model sales list whereas the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have taken the two spots while the iPhone 6 took #8. OPPO models took third and fourth places and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4X hit sixth. The remaining slots were occupied by Samsung devices: the Galaxy S8, S8+, J7 Prime and A5 (2017).

Counterpoint research director Peter Richardson credited Huawei’s strength with its ability to scale up in research, development, manufacturing, channel acquisition and promotion.

“While this streak could be temporary considering the annual iPhone refresh is just around the corner, it nevertheless underscores the rate at which Huawei has been growing,” Richardson said.

Huawei’s limited market reach will need to be remedied in order for the company to realistically grow, especially in India, South Asia and North American — the last region could get a little help from AT&T early next year.