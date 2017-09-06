Huawei Mate 10 rendered, measured and docked out

Three dimensions and a few extra features, too. That’s what you’ll see in this latest computer-aided design render of the Huawei Mate 10.

The graphics, as delivered by Steve Hemmerstoffer of @OnLeaks and CompareRaja, show a phone that’s 150.2 x 77.5 x 8.4mm with an extra 0.6mm around the dual camera lenses at the back — if true, the phablet will be a full 6 mm shorter than the Mate 9 at 156.9mm, but would still feature a 5.9-inch display (likely at a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio and not the 2:1 view that a Mate 10 Pro may have).

We see a volume rocker and a power button on the right side of the device. Huawei has given up on the pretense of drilling stereo speaker grilles when it only outfits one grille with a speaker, but it does come next to a USB-C port. If that’s not your taste for plugged audio, there’s a headphone jack at the top of the device. The fingerprint sensor does come around to the front side for the first time in the series, though.

The overall tactility design is also similar to the Mate 9 with tight radius curves on the back toward the edges of the phablet. The back itself, though, may trade brush aluminium for glass.

You can see snapshots of more angles at the source page, linked below. The phone itself is expected out on October 16.