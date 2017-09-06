Another $20 lopped off the Amazon Echo — now just $79.99

We’re pretty sure that at this point Amazon is no longer selling new units of its original Echo speaker. The two-year-old smart speaker was the original one to be led by the company’s AI assistant, Alexa.

While we wait for the next one to plod into view, we’ve got some choices: chip in $49.99 for a second-gen Echo Dot or buy a refurb Echo from Amazon for $79.99. In the context of the Echo’s recent sales history, it’s a $20 discount from the last recorded price of a new unit.

The $79.99 price is Prime-eligible and available in both black and white colors if you decide to click through below this story to the source page.