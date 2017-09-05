Android

What Snapdragon 836? Pixel 2 will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

The HTC-made “walleye,” or Google Pixel 2, has always been pegged to have the Snapdragon 835. Code from the U11’s kernelbenchmarks and even FCC-sanctioned documents support that claim. Even the “taimen” device, the XL-size second-gen Pixel from LG, has only been seen rocking a Snap 835.

And yet, word of a Snapdragon 836 was spreading around. Qualcomm’s pulled off these one-point upgrades before: there was a year’s gap between the Snapdragon 800 and 801 and about half a year between the Snapdragon 820 and 821, the latter of which got onto the first-gen Pixel phones. Would it actually be the same this year?

A source to Android Police says that there have never been any plans for a Snapdragon 836 this year and there won’t be one.

At best, we may see an upclocked variant of the same model system-on-a-chip, but no big changes as it pertains to the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2. We’re less sure about that assertion when it comes to the latter device since we don’t have as much evidence surrounding it, but we’re still pretty darn confident about it.

Still, any upgrade for the Pixel that can be picked apart will be a boon for users to learn about.

