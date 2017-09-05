V30 aperture lie was LG’s middle finger to spies

We now know why pre-production units of the LG V30 were snapping images that had an aperture indication of f/1.7 in EXIF data and not the f/1.6 that was advertised before the phone’s release: corporate and enthusiast espionage.

In a statement to various press, including The Verge, the company said that:

Before unveiling a new product, LG Electronics safeguards confidential and proprietary device information by masking the true values of important product specifications. Some preproduction preview sample devices recently distributed featured non-final software, which maintained masked information with regard to aperture. The LG V30 features an F1.6 aperture camera and glass lens, an industry leading innovation.

Which is all well and good when these specifications are not announced and are secret.

Here’s where the dominoes got set up, though: LG had announced the f-number for the V30’s rear 16-megapixel sensor on August 9th. As Pocketnow has disclosed, we received our prototype V30 units a week prior to the August 31 embargo date. Moreover, other tech sites have put out image samples from their units — those are where other industrious sites retrieved the images and dug into their EXIF data — after the embargo.

It might be a small pinprick in the whole scheme of things, but when it’s a marketing bullet point that bears writing out, rendering in ads and repeating, it’s pretty important that a company gets things right from day one in sunlight. If there is a manufacturing flaw, it needs to be quashed. If it’s a software flub, a little update should’ve been sent along. And if some prototyping measures were intentional, they should be communicated through the press. Bringing attention to these pre-release issues is intended to juice up some sort of corrective action by the time deliveries begin.

LG did nearly accomplish its goal as only one leak was able to spoil the V30’s main camera aperture 8 days before it could announce the news. Next time, though, the company could err on the side of transparency and preemption when doing its clean-up work to avoid even small scuffles like this one.