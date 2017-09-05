Surface Laptop availability expands along with Windows 10 S upgrade window

A lot of phones and laptops out in the market right now are gray. We don’t need any more of that in our lives, right?

Well, Microsoft has opened up availability of the Surface Laptop in Burgundy, Cobalt Blue and Graphite Gold — you can buy it at this link or at your nearest Microsoft Store or partner retailer in these countries:

US

Canada

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Luxembourg

Netherland

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Taiwan

Hong Kong

China

Norway

Australia

New Zealand

If you’ve bought the Surface Laptop with Windows 10 S and are not really satisfied with the reduced app selection you’re working with, you can opt to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro up through March 31, 2018, and Microsoft will waive the $50 fee to do so — the grace period was originally set to end in December.