Surface Laptop availability expands along with Windows 10 S upgrade window

A lot of phones and laptops out in the market right now are gray. We don’t need any more of that in our lives, right?

Well, Microsoft has opened up availability of the Surface Laptop in Burgundy, Cobalt Blue and Graphite Gold — you can buy it at this link or at your nearest Microsoft Store or partner retailer in these countries:

  • US
  • Canada
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Ireland
  • Luxembourg
  • Netherland
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • UK
  • Taiwan
  • Hong Kong
  • China
  • Norway
  • Australia
  • New Zealand

If you’ve bought the Surface Laptop with Windows 10 S and are not really satisfied with the reduced app selection you’re working with, you can opt to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro up through March 31, 2018, and Microsoft will waive the $50 fee to do so — the grace period was originally set to end in December.

