If you’re a fan of smartphone-transforming Moto Mods, but feel the Moto Z2 Force is too rich for your blood, the Z2 Play not powerful enough and the original Z Play a little unattractive and outdated, the newest nationwide Moto Z deal should hit the spot.

Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo Video all have the GSM unlocked 5.5-incher on sale for $399.99, down from a $699.99 MSRP, with Snapdragon 820 inside, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM and Quad HD screen resolution.

Of course, you’re not actually looking at a $300 discount compared to the phone’s usual price of late, but the value proposition is still hard to beat right now. In addition to the aforementioned high-end specs, the first-generation Moto Z also comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat software (upgradeable to Oreo down the line, presumably), a very capable f/1.8 aperture-sporting 13MP rear camera and decent LED flash-enhanced 5MP selfie shooter.

Yes, the 2600 mAh battery is tiny, but so is the 5.2 mm profile. And yes, the headphone jack is still missing, forcing you to listen to your favorite tunes through wireless headphones. Despite all shortcomings though, the Moto Z looks pretty sweet for just four Benjamins, especially with a B&H Photo Video basic photo/video kit or Moto Style shell case with wireless charging bundled in by Best Buy at no extra fee.