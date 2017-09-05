While nowhere near as busy flooding the market with excessively similar devices as Samsung or Lenovo, the world’s fourth largest smartphone vendor maintains three frequently updated product lines.

The latest OPPO A-series handset isn’t quite as eye-catching as the R11 FC Barcelona Limited Edition, as capable a cameraphone as the regular R11 or as hip and teen-friendly as the F3 and F3 Plus.

It’s also less powerful than the A77, but it only costs the equivalent of $200 (RM 858) in Malaysia. Due out in Pakistan and Bangladesh before long, as well as other countries across the region (presumably), the OPPO A71 is nothing special, nonetheless providing decent bang for buck, at least on paper.

With a glossy metal design, fairly standard gold and black color options and a slim 7.6mm profile, the mid-range 5.2-incher mostly shines in the balance department. There’s no major compromise or conspicuous flaw, as you seem to tick all the boxes with passing grades, at the very least.

A 64-bit octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor and 3GB RAM ensure (relatively) “speedy operation”, the 720p screen lets you “lose yourself in immersive gaming & crystal clear images”, while a massive respectable 3000mAh battery promises “power for a whole day.”

Then you have a pair of competent 13 and 5MP rear and front cameras, ColorOS-skinned Android 7.1 Nougat software, 16GB internal storage, microSD support and 4G LTE connectivity. No fingerprint recognition, unfortunately, or other fancy selling points, but again, the quality – pricing ratio feels acceptable all in all.