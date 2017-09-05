More intelligence favoring iPhone X name over iPhone Edition

Shortly after hearing word about the potential for this year’s two iterative iPhone models to be named “iPhone 8” and “iPhone 8 Plus,” noted leaks reporter Evan Blass has chipped his two cents of intel into the naming conversation.

Most recently, 9to5Mac‘s Seth Weintraub heard from phone case manufacturers that the name “iPhone Edition” would be used for a flagship iPhone variant with a full-facade OLED display and other cutting-edge features.

FWIW, I’ve also heard “iPhone X” (though not 8 / 8 Plus for the JV squad) as well as 9/15 pre-orders and 9/22 release / ship date. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 2, 2017

Blass is calling that flagship model the “iPhone X,” but is not saying much about what we’ve been calling the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus (just as well, we’ve called the flagship model the “iPhone 8” for all this time). The extra tidbits about pre-orders beginning Tuesday, September 15, and sales starting September 22 are appreciated.

That said, we’re expecting three iPhones out this year, not a bajillion.

I don’t really want to get into this much further, but suffice it to say that there will be either 8/8+ OR 7s/7s+ — NOT both. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 2, 2017

Meantime, iCulture is corroborating around the “iPhone X” name with one of its reliable sources. The “X” relates to the Roman numeral for “10” and recognizes the tenth anniversary of the first iPhone release. In fact, while the printed name will be “iPhone X,” the outlet goes so far as to claim that it will be vocalized as “iPhone ten.”

Apple has scheduled a product launch event for Saturday, September 12.