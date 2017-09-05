iOS

More intelligence favoring iPhone X name over iPhone Edition

Contents
Advertisement

Shortly after hearing word about the potential for this year’s two iterative iPhone models to be named “iPhone 8” and “iPhone 8 Plus,” noted leaks reporter Evan Blass has chipped his two cents of intel into the naming conversation.

Most recently, 9to5Mac‘s Seth Weintraub heard from phone case manufacturers that the name “iPhone Edition” would be used for a flagship iPhone variant with a full-facade OLED display and other cutting-edge features.

Blass is calling that flagship model the “iPhone X,” but is not saying much about what we’ve been calling the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus (just as well, we’ve called the flagship model the “iPhone 8” for all this time). The extra tidbits about pre-orders beginning Tuesday, September 15, and sales starting September 22 are appreciated.

That said, we’re expecting three iPhones out this year, not a bajillion.

Meantime, iCulture is corroborating around the “iPhone X” name with one of its reliable sources. The “X” relates to the Roman numeral for “10” and recognizes the tenth anniversary of the first iPhone release. In fact, while the printed name will be “iPhone X,” the outlet goes so far as to claim that it will be vocalized as “iPhone ten.”

Apple has scheduled a product launch event for Saturday, September 12.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
100%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Redmond Pie
Source
iCulture
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, iOS, iPhone, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone Edition, iPhone X, marketing, News, Rumors
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.