Our early evaluation is in for the LG V30’s dual-camera system. If you’re looking for a Real Camera Review, sit tight because we still need our release-grade review units to come in. But we think it’d be a disservice not to at least start the real conversation around what these two sensors and the glass in front of them have improved on from previous generations.

That legacy began with the LG G5 and V20 — one big sensor with a conventional field of view and an (let’s be honest) inferior sensor with an ultra-wide angle. The G6 evened out the sensor resolutions and reduced the barrel distortion on that fisheye.

The V30 brings further refinement, better image stabilization and an overall win in playing with sensor physics and lassoing in luminescence. Software-side, there’s more capability with CineLog grading and a few more buttons to press. And while there’s been some noise about the numbers on this hardware, we think there’s way more to see than to count.

Juan Carlos Bagnell has his overtures in the video above.