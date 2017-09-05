Android

iPhone Edition price debate, LG V30 camera comments & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent debate for what the price will be on the iPhone Edition. Then we talk about the LG V30 and another debate over the aperture of the main camera. Netflix HDR follows as we learn that devices like the Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30 are getting support for it. The Microsoft Surface Laptop is expanding to other markets and it’s also extending the time you have to upgrade Windows 10 S. We end today show as we talk about the deals you can find for the Huawei Watch 2.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Huawei Watch 2 Sport price slips below $200 on Amazon, Classic model starts at $287
Surface Laptop availability expands along with Windows 10 S upgrade window
Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, Sony Xperia XZ1 get Netflix HDR
f/1.6 aperture shown on European LG V30 EXIF data
$1,200 iPhone 8 is illogical, according to some analysts, with $900 starting price still possible

