Huawei’s second-generation Android Wear device hasn’t exactly been as well-reviewed as the original fashion icon from a couple of years back, and with the Apple Watch Series 3 right around the corner, it badly needed a substantial boost in commercial appeal.

As always, Amazon jumps at the rescue of bargain hunters stateside, heavily discounting both the Sport and Classic flavors of the Huawei Watch 2. There’s no expiration date listed for either deal, but you should still hurry and order your favorite model of the two, as inventory could be limited.

The differences are largely cosmetic, though oftentimes, the design of a smart wearable product is the most important thing for prospective buyers. Slightly heavier than the regular Huawei Watch 2, the Classic comes with a stylish 22 mm leather strap and a case made of a premium (-ish) combination of plastic and stainless steel.

The entry-level version is all plastic, paired with a 20 mm “Sport” strap, ideal for outdoor workouts, but perhaps not for a formal dinner as well. Both devices obviously run Android Wear 2.0 software out the box, with hardware specs including 1.2-inch circular AMOLED displays, 768MB RAM, 4GB flash storage, built-in GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, heart rate, barometer, capacitive and ambient light sensors.

In “Concrete Grey”, the Huawei Watch 2 costs $194.99 on Amazon right now after a $105 price reduction, while the “Titanium Grey” Classic variant sets you back $286.75, down from a $369.99 MSRP. That’s way lower than what the third-gen Apple Watch is expected to fetch, of course, and it’s extremely competitive compared to recent Fitbit and Garmin releases too.