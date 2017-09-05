There used to be a time when Gionee was mentioned in the same breath as Vivo and OPPO in the context of India’s perpetual smartphone market transformation. But nowadays we seldom hear the name of the budget-focused Chinese mobile device manufacturer that’s even struggling for domestic relevance.

Following the 15 minutes of fame achieved by the “super battery” A1 and A1 Plus back at the Mobile World Congress in February, and the S10’s short time in the spotlight a few months ago, the Gionee M7 Power aims for a bit of media attention on September 28.

Based on an official teaser image for the upcoming announcement event in Thailand, this eye-catching phone could make more than a few headlines, jumping on the bezel-slaying bandwagon.

The M7 Power is about “more than a FullView Display” as well, which means we should probably expect an all-around flagship model with plenty of strong points and qualities, not just a lot of screen real estate squeezed into a compact package.

Keep in mind that last year’s M6 and M6 Plus featured monstrous 5000 and 6020 mAh batteries respectively. That and the “Power” suffix of the next-gen Android hero unsubtly suggests endurance will be a key selling point this fall, as Gionee tries to contend with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 or iPhone 8.