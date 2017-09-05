The iPhone 8 pricing saga is far from over, even after about a dozen recent predictions of a $1,000 or so starting tag going all the way up to $1,200 for digital hoarders seeking maximum internal storage.

Once again, UBS analysts disagree with the consensus of other researchers and industry pundits, finding the logic of such a wildly expensive new Apple product questionable.

The Swiss global financial services company argues the Cupertino-based money maker “tends not to price far from the high end competition”, so if the Galaxy Note 8 costs around $950 and up, so should the so-called “iPhone Edition”, X or Pro.

Instead of thinking how much it can charge for any given device after it’s built, Tim Cook’s financial juggernaut purportedly starts with a “price band and profitability level”, working its way back from there.

If that’s the case, the newly rumored $900 MSRP of the 64GB OLED iPhone has long been decided, though it remains unclear if a 512 gig configuration is also in the pipeline. A 256GB SKU will almost certainly go up for pre-order right after next week’s highly anticipated announcement event, fetching $1,000, according to the latest UBS forecasts.

It’s worth pointing out that the new numbers are largely based on guesswork and past business decisions rather than any sort of inside information, so it’s obviously wise to handle them with skepticism. Besides, there isn’t much of a difference between $900 and $1,000, and if you want a considerably cheaper iPhone, the 7s and 7s Plus are also on their way to stores.