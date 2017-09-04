A built-in kickstand is a decent way to stand out from the mid-range Android tablet pack these days, even if it can only hold said affordable slate in one multimedia content-friendly position.

It’s undoubtedly better when the kickstand is not just optional, but part of a larger accessory system as well that also adds more battery juice and stereo speakers to the LG G Pad X2 8.0 Plus.

The best thing about the Plus Pack attachment is that it comes in the box with T-Mobile’s newest budget-focused LG G Pad variant, at no extra cost. You can pay $240 outright or $0 upfront and 24 monthly installments of $10 each, and it looks like you’ll be getting more than decent bang for your buck.

By itself, the 8-incher is crazy slender (6.9mm) and lightweight (290 grams), though it also features an unusually (and disappointingly) small battery. 2,900mAh doesn’t sound like enough power for a modest 720p 5-inch smartphone, let alone a device with an additional 3 inches of screen real estate and Full HD resolution.

You’ll probably not want to detach the 4,400mAh Plus Pack very often therefore, especially when you can boost your audio quality, productivity and connectivity, full-size USB port included.

At $240, it’s also nice of LG to throw in 32GB internal storage space, Android 7.0 Nougat software (7.1 would have obviously been even better), and decent-sounding 5MP HDR front and rear cameras. An unnamed 1.4GHz octa-core processor handles raw speed, and the RAM count isn’t mentioned, leaving us hoping for at least 2 gigs.