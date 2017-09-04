Android

Snapdragon 670 specs leaked as Qualcomm is rumored to bump up Adreno GPU

As Qualcomm may be preparing the Snapdraogn 836 in time for the new Pixel (or not), we’re learning from Chinese social media that the Adreno 6xx GPU series may be ready for early next year with at least a 25 percent performance increase on the Adreno 512 on the Snapdragon 660.

The entire chipset is expected to be called the Snapdragon 670 and should be out in the first quarter.

It’s said to feature an octa-core CPU, but unlike how most such units are formed, a dual-core Kryo 360 and six lower-intensity Kryo cores will make up the power train — these designs seem to be derivatives of ARM’s Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55. Samsung will produce them with its 10nm fabrication — the first 600-series Snapdragon to have it as the 660 uses a 14nm process with Kryo 260 cores.

There is reason to keep excited about those Snap 600’s — stay tuned.

