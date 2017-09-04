This is a little weird, but even though Samsung’s newest crown jewel has gone up for pre-order both stateside and on the old continent, prospective Note 8 buyers in the company’s homeland continue to await official dates and pricing details.

Meanwhile, the region-exclusive Galaxy Note FE, aka refurbished Note 7, has flown off the shelves, as predicted by most analysts, despite carrying on the stained legacy of last year’s explosive device and debuting commercially at a rather inopportune time.

The bad news for S Pen enthusiasts hunting a bargain is there are still no plans for restocks beyond the 400,000 units already depleted in Korea, with “overseas releases” being considered and “reviewed.”

Priced at 699,600 won, which equates to roughly $620, the Note FE obviously looks considerably less eye-catching than the hot new Galaxy Note 8, with only one rear-facing camera in tow, a previous-generation Exynos 8890 processor and just 5.7 inches of Super AMOLED screen real estate.

But it appears the dual cam “Infinity Display” 6.3-incher will break the psychological price barrier of 1 million won ($890). Pre-sales in Samsung’s backyard should start later this week (on Thursday, most likely) ahead of a September 15 rollout set to coincide with the phablet’s wide US launch.

Faced with a 300,000+ won gap, some hardcore fans of the Note family might still be inclined to opt for the refurb Note 7… if given the choice.