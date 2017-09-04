Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 shipments are apparently already underway across the US

The worldwide king of smartphone sales has never been able to compete with Apple in terms of profit margins or the turnaround time of its flagship models. But the Galaxy Note 8 could help Samsung significantly improve both key aspects of an already booming business.

Perhaps an exorbitant price was just what a high-end member of the Galaxy family needed to commercially roll out shortly after one of those glamorous announcement events. Now, we’re not dealing with a wide Note 8 release by any means, but a very encouraging number of early adopters are claiming on various forums and social media channels that their pre-orders have started shipping already.

Both Verizon and Sprint might be in possession of small batches of 6.3-inch Infinity Display hero devices they can deliver in the hands of eager customers sometime this week. As soon as tomorrow, September 5, mind you, and even Samsung.com patrons seem to have luck on their side.

Ironically, T-Mobile, which was the first US carrier to spark hope of swift distribution, looks to be one step behind two bitter rivals all of a sudden, while those who didn’t rush to snap up the Galaxy Note 8 in the early pre-sale stages will likely need to wait for the official September 15 nationwide launch. Verizon, for instance, is showing September 14 as an ETA for new orders, whereas T-Mo can only promise shipping around the 13th.

