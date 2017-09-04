It’s taken Samsung a weirdly long time to jump on the dual rear camera bandwagon with a flagship Android handset aimed against the likes of the iPhone 7 Plus, LG G6 (and V30), OnePlus 5 or Huawei P10.

But more and more mid-range devices from quite a few vendors around the world are also sporting capable pairs of shooters on their backs these days, prompting another long overdue reaction from the most popular company in the market.

Meet the Samsung Galaxy J7+… again, this time officially official, full specifications, pricing, pre-order gifts and all. Unfortunately, the 5.5-incher is for some reason exclusively available in Thailand at the moment, though it’s probably too good of a phone to sit tight for long.

It’s not a powerhouse, of course, packing an unnamed 2.4GHz octa-core processor that seems to fit the description of MediaTek’s Helio P20 model. The relatively fast and extremely energy-efficient SoC is coupled with 4 generous gigs of RAM, but alas, the 3,000 mAh battery sounds a little small for keeping the lights on very long.

Still, you should get a good day’s work of juice with a bit of care, as the Super AMOLED screen predictably features Full HD resolution.

A cameraphone above all, the Galaxy J7+ combines main 13 and 5MP sensors with f/1.7 and 1.9 aperture respectively while producing extra-sharp selfies thanks to a 16MP front-facing camera enhanced by both screen and LED flash, as well as solid f/1.9 aperture.

Almost entirely made of metal, with 2.5D curved glass also in tow, the phone doesn’t declare war on bezels, but at least accommodates a fingerprint reader in a sensible position. Priced at a rather hefty THB 12,900 ($390), the Samsung Galaxy J7+ bundles a complimentary pair of U Flex headphones (normally worth around $75) if you order before September 17.