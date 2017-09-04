Android

OnePlus 3 Open Beta has vestigial support for DCI-P3

OnePlus is chugging quite hard to bring Android O out to its currently supported phones — from the OnePlus 5 to the OnePlus 3. In the meantime, it’s refinement, refinement, refinement.

One of the refinements that the company plans on bringing is DCI-P3 color gamut support to the OnePlus 3T. It’s already on with the OnePlus 5, but many 3T units share the exact same Samsung AMOLED display in their builds (S6E3F5). The thing is, though, the Open Beta program threads both 3T and 3 into the same support structure — even though a different Samsung display was used (S5E3FA3) on the OnePlus 3 and early 3T devices.

As XDA-Developers reports, that means that the OnePlus 3 is getting code for DCI-P3, but it won’t be able to take advantage of it with no hardware support. So it also goes for those select few OnePlus 3T units. Still, users can turn it on if they have root or superuser access, just by turning on the following string:

/sys/devices/virtual/graphics/fb0/DCI_P3

If you’re waiting on OnePlus to pass along the enhancement to the stable release, good luck — the company has reduced its update schedule for the older devices, though Android O is said to be guaranteed by the end of the year.

Via
XDA-Developers
