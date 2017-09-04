While those of you excited about the unique “bothie” functionality, Zeiss optics-equipped rear and front cameras, polished aluminum unibody and Snapdragon 835 SoC of the Nokia 8 in the US and China still need to wait for their “customized” variants, European pre-orders are already underway.

Less eye-catching and expensive than the new wave of flagship Android smartphones with super-slim bezels, HMD’s Quad HD-capable 5.3-incher almost feels like a must-buy on British shores.

If you get it from Carphone Warehouse, that is, no matter if you choose the pay monthly, upgrade contract or SIM free purchase method. Ready for delivery “by 13 September”, the silver or blue 64GB handset costs £499.99 outright, Nokia Steel smartwatch included. Or you can cough up a measly £9.99 upfront, then £34 per month, with a new carrier plan, and you still get the stylish fitness-focused wearable device at no additional fee.

The smartwatch, originally marketed as Withings Steel, is typically worth £119.95, and monitors everything from steps taken to distance covered, calories burned, sleep patterns and even swim sessions, withstanding immersion up to 50m.

The Nokia 8, meanwhile, has dual 13MP rear-facing camera lenses, 64GB internal storage, Android 7.1.1 Nougat software, a 7.9mm profile, 4GB RAM and 3090mAh battery capacity going for it in addition to the aforementioned key selling points. Pretty amazing bargain at 500 pounds (around $650) with a $155-worth intelligent timepiece bundled in.