We don’t really ever write up brag posts about Meizu — after all, it’s just another one of those Chinese manufacturers we talk about once in a blue moon. But it has been challenging its own records and it will want to prove that its phones have grout from here on out if it wants any hope to grow and expand.

So, Meizu announced that the M6 Note, its first phone with a Qualcomm processor, racked up 200,000 opening day sales. Pre-sales registrations totaled 6.3 million in the day since the device debuted on August 23.

The phone has mid-range specs with a Snapdragon 625 and a 4,000mAh battery — a mighty fine combination for power efficiency if we’ve learned anything from the BlackBerry KEYone. And the price only maxes out at $255 in China.