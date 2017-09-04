The V30 is out, so the LG G6 gets discounted on Amazon
So, the LG V30 is out. What do you do now? Buy the LG G6, of course!
If you find that the new phone’s a little too fancy for you with all those DACs and megapixels, you can still get a respectable phone with dual cameras, a 2:1 Full Vision display and an all-around performer for cheaper. Like, a third cheaper.
Amazon‘s got the US GSM unlocked model in Black for $469.99, a $230 discount. You’ll pay $549.99 for the Platinum version, but that’s still $150 off. Still, at that lower price, you’re beating T-Mobile’s cheapest $500 price by a good pinch.
You can also get an unlocked unit specifically for T-Mobile (with limited AT&T support) on eBay for $399.99.
