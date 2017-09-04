iPhone Edition vs iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals & more – Pocketnow Daily
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone Edition, and the fact that the names we thought were meant for the iPhone 7s are now the iPhone 8 instead. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is next as we talk about some awesome BOGO deals at T-Mobile. Even better, those that already ordered the Galaxy Note 8 are apparently receiving it early. We also focus on the Huawei Kirin 970 processor and why its update matters. We end today’s show discussing the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and what we should expect from its internals.
– T-Mobile kicks off retroactive Galaxy Note 8 BOGO deal
– Samsung Galaxy Note 8 shipments are apparently already underway across the US
– Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 hype ramps up with various teasers and Snapdragon 835 confirmation
– Huawei reveals the HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset
– The iPhone 7s is actually the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 will be the iPhone Edition