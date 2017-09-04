Android

iPhone Edition vs iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone Edition, and the fact that the names we thought were meant for the iPhone 7s are now the iPhone 8 instead. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is next as we talk about some awesome BOGO deals at T-Mobile. Even better, those that already ordered the Galaxy Note 8 are apparently receiving it early. We also focus on the Huawei Kirin 970 processor and why its update matters. We end today’s show discussing the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and what we should expect from its internals.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
T-Mobile kicks off retroactive Galaxy Note 8 BOGO deal
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 shipments are apparently already underway across the US
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 hype ramps up with various teasers and Snapdragon 835 confirmation
Huawei reveals the HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset
The iPhone 7s is actually the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 will be the iPhone Edition

