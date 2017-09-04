Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone Edition, and the fact that the names we thought were meant for the iPhone 7s are now the iPhone 8 instead. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is next as we talk about some awesome BOGO deals at T-Mobile. Even better, those that already ordered the Galaxy Note 8 are apparently receiving it early. We also focus on the Huawei Kirin 970 processor and why its update matters. We end today’s show discussing the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and what we should expect from its internals.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– T-Mobile kicks off retroactive Galaxy Note 8 BOGO deal

– Samsung Galaxy Note 8 shipments are apparently already underway across the US

– Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 hype ramps up with various teasers and Snapdragon 835 confirmation

– Huawei reveals the HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset

– The iPhone 7s is actually the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 will be the iPhone Edition