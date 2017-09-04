IFA 2017 (aka AirBnB show part deux) | #PNWeekly 268

When in Berlin, all meals must be at Burger-Meister. Beyond that, Motorola events should be properly lit to the color of something not resembling body fluids and LG may have made its most ultimate phone in the history of the company. Or something. It’s IFA 2017 recap time!

Join Juan Carlos Bagnell and Jaime Rivera and bring out the bowls of chips to be tossed in the air for this special-er edition of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 5:30pm Eastern on September 2nd, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 268

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

Direct Download

Recording Date

September 2, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jaime Rivera

Producer

Jules Wang

IFA 2017

From the LG V30 to the Moto X4 and the Gear Sport to Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, see all our coverage at Pocketnow.

•

See you soon!