While you weren’t looking (or rather you were looking elsewhere), HMD Global discreetly started the phased rollout of Android 7.1.1 Nougat for the entry-level Nokia 3, bringing the modest 5-incher in line with its bigger, more powerful brothers at long last.

Now it’s obviously time to look toward the company’s first 8.0 update, which should head out to the closest thing to a flagship released under the Nokia brand in years. Namely, the 8, presumably followed by the 6 and 5… someday.

But while HTC and Sony have so far confirmed only high-end and mid-range smartphones for imprecise Oreo makeovers down the line, HMD Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas goes a step further, promising “all of our smartphones” will get the fresh and tasty software dessert.

Sarvikas expressly brings up the Nokia 3 to clear away any doubt or confusion, though the Finnish exec can’t also comment on timing yet so that he doesn’t “get into trouble.”

Even if, say, you’ll need to wait until spring for this next major UI renovation, and the Nokia 3 is barely a few months old, the news remains exciting and somewhat surprising. We’re talking a 720p-capable handset here packing quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processing power and 2GB RAM, which is apparently enough to support Android 8.0 Oreo with its Picture-in-Picture, Instant Apps, ambient screen and many other life-changing add-ons.