Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, Sony Xperia XZ1 get Netflix HDR
While the LG G6 remains the only phone on Earth to be able to stream Netflix content in Dolby Vision, the Xperia XZ Premium has a few more friends when it comes to supporting more widespread HDR downlinks.
The service has quietly added the LG V30, Galaxy Note 8 and Sony Xperia XZ1 for HDR support. All three devices debuted in the past two weeks.
If you’re looking to take advantage of some more colors, you’re going to need a four-screen Netflix plan, 25Mbps speeds and the streaming quality cog turned to “high” in the playback settings.
And remember, no iPhones or iPads are supported… just yet.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%