Android

For Google, Android P starts here and now

If you’re working on an evolving and ever-growing project like Android, then you know that the work never stops to improve it. So it goes for the engineering team at Google as new commits to the Android Open Source Project for the Google Pixel and the Google Pixel XL show what’s down the pike.

Two files are simply a default version data bin with basic information about the device and the software version. In it, we find the following:

PLATFORM_VERSION_CODENAME=P PLATFORM_VERSION=P TARGET_PRODUCT=marlin TARGET_BUILD_VARIANT=userdebug TARGET_BUILD_TYPE=release TARGET_PLATFORM_VERSION=PPR1

The “TARGET_PRODUCT” entry refers to the fish-based codename of the Pixel XL. Presumably, there’s a thread for the regular Pixel, “sailfish,” as well. “PPR1” builds on the new build name convention that Android Oreo has established with the initial image files starting with the prefix “OPR1.”

One of the more important bits, as XDA-Developers points out, is a comment responding to why a change to OMR1 is being included in in a P master gerrit?

Bowgo Thai replies, in part:

Just copied from internal [Google] gerrit and frankly I’m not sure if OMR1 is needed.

We’ve seen “MR” referred to as “maintenance release” in the past and those have acted as Nougat’s iterative .1 updates. In other words, we may not see Android 8.1 in the coming year — just one big jump.

Time tells all, but let’s not worry about Android P for now — there’s still a whole year to see who adopts Android 8.0 first.

