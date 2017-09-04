Android

Alcatel Idol 5 and A7 series for Europe make discreet debut at IFA 2017 with middling specs

Contents
Advertisement

Even though the extra-stylish BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition is not an entirely new device, China’s TCL chose to make more noise about it at IFA Berlin last week than the manufacturer’s latest Alcatel-branded products.

The mid-range Idol 5 and A7 series were actually premiered at the European trade fair, failing however to steal the spotlight. That’s probably because the four new budget-focused phones are hardly special in any meaningful way, but also due to a couple of pre-show leaks.

Let’s not forget the Alcatel Idol 5S debuted stateside a little while back, and the old continent version is largely similar. The design differs marginally, and a MediaTek Helio P20 processor replaces the US SKU’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 silicon.

You also get a bit of additional battery juice (2850 vs 2620 mAh) across Europe starting sometime in Q4, plus a familiar 5.2-inch Full HD screen, metal unibody construction, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 12MP rear-facing camera and 8MP selfie shooter.

The “regular” Alcatel Idol 5 is billed as sporting a “similar look and feel to the Idol 5S”, though it doesn’t seem to be made entirely out of premium aluminum. A modest MediaTek MT6753 SoC is in charge of overall performance, aided by 3GB RAM, with only 16GB local digital hoarding room in tow, a 13MP main cam and 5MP front snapper.

Moving on to the A7 XL, the “sophisticated pure metal design” 6-incher is mainly focused on photography, with dual 12 + 2MP rear cameras and a 5MP soft flash-enhanced selfie shooter. The extra-large display provides Full HD resolution, and a 4000mAh battery sounds plenty powerful to handle the octa-core MediaTek 6750S processor and 3GB RAM.

Finally, the Alcatel A7 is the sole member of this quartet slated for a Q3 release (by the end of this month, that is), cutting a few build quality and speed corners, but offering an “incredible” 16MP rear and 8MP front camera nonetheless. Sadly, mum’s the word on pricing across the board.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
100%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Alcatel Press Room (2)
Source
Alcatel Press Room (1)
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
A7, A7 XL, Alcatel, Android, Blackberry, Idol 5, Idol 5S, IFA, IFA 2017, News, TCL
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).