Adaptive Noise Canceling now on Beats Studio 3 Wireless

Apple’s venture into easy iOS connections for wireless earphones resulted in the Apple W1 chip that debuted on products like the Beats Solo3 last year. They’re an adequate listen for those who appreciate a more compact footprint.

With the Beats Studio 3 Wireless, though, you’ll need a good head and more attention to your music as it is the first W1-enabled pair of cans to feature “Pure” Active Noise Canceling. The “Pure” part of ANC, according to The Verge, is the algorithms it uses to determine how much juice to crank between quiet and loud environments and physical interferences between the ear and the driver like glasses, hair and the like.

The Bluetooth headset (version number unspecified) features in-ear calibration for real-time adjustments, playback controls, a microphone and Siri activation. As a reminder, the W1 chip makes it easy for the Studio 3 Wireless to connect to iOS devices linked to your iCloud account easily and allows you to switch between devices at a moment’s notice.

The battery’s said to last for 22 hours straight with ANC, 40 hours without and can be charged for 10 minutes via Micro-USB at low battery levels to gain 3 hours’ extra listening. Users can also plop in a 3.5mm auxiliary cord to keep things going — though you’ll need to keep that Lightning adapter handy if you’re on an iPhone 7.

The headphones come in gray, black, blue, white, red and “Porcelain Rose,” and will ship beginning in mid-October. Pre-orders can be made from the link below the story at $349.95.