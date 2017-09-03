Android

Sony Xperia XZ1 (Compact) Hands-on: precious and unabashed

Sony’s rhythm continues to be a semi-annual drum and the devices it has pounded out this IFA around are the Xperia XZ1 and the Xperia XZ1 Compact.

In improving upon what even the Xperia XZ Premium offered at MWC, we find 3D scanning technology being played around with for quick and dirty modeling fun. Other than that, you can rely on a lot of the other things that make a flagship Xperia phone an Xperia — that includes the relatively new 960fps video capture trick. This plays out doubly well for the XZ1 Compact as it brings back a full-power Android device to a 4.7-inch form factor.

We hope to have more coverage at a later date, but Juan Carlos Bagnell has our hands-on video.

