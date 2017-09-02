Android

iPhone 8 event official, Samsung Galaxy S9 dates & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Apple’s official confirmation of the iPhone 8 event. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and how early we can expect to get it according to rumors. The Lenovo Mirage follows as we talk about the experience we had using it at IFA 2017. Then we also focus on the Moto X4 and our initial impressions of what we saw at the event. We also discuss T-Mobile’s teaser of a new Un-carrier event to happen on September 6th.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
T-Mobile’s John Legere helming Un-carrier Next on September 6
Moto X4 hands-on: return of an Android favorite (Video)
Lenovo Mirage is the AR headset that’s part of Star Wars: Jedi Challenges
Same old story? Samsung Galaxy S9 could debut in January, launch globally in February
Apple event now set for September 12 at Steve Jobs Theater

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!