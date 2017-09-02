Huawei reveals the HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset

Ahead of an October event that will in all likelihood bring us the Mate 10 smartphone, Huawei CEO Richard Yu gave an introductory keynote speech to the company’s newest chipset, the Kirin 970.

Made through subsidiary HiSilicon, the SoC’s octa-core CPU uses a 10nm fabrication and uses a design superior to ARM’s Cortex-A73 — performance is said to be 25 times better and 50 times more efficient.

A new 12-core GPU is also included and a dedicated Neural Processing Unit will focus on artificial intelligence tasks linked to the cloud and on the device for real-time calculations from end to end.

‘A’ and ‘I’ are the two hottest letters in silicon right now and with Huawei making strides like serving consumers with Alexa on the Mate 9, we’re curious as to what the Mate 10 holds for us in Munich.