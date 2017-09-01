You can now upgrade the cameras on the Fairphone 2

Fairphone prides itself on sourcing all of its materials for its phones responsibly from conflict-free zones and designing devices so that parts can be easily replaced as needed. A screwdriver can save a whole phone from going into the bin.

There was a hint of potential in making upgraded replacement parts, though that hasn’t happened since the inception of the Fairphone 2’s crowdfunding campaign. But it’s finally happening as the company took advantage of its IFA 2017 platform to announce new camera modules for the front and back of the device.

The rear unit upgrades the camera’s resolution from 8 megapixels to 12 megapixels and the flash from one LED to two LEDs. The selfie camera takes a step from 2 megapixels to 5 megapixels. Both parts are made by Omnivision.

The modules will be available for sale this month with the rear going for €45 and the front for €30. A package deal of both earns you a €5 discount. New Fairphone 2 units, now at €529.38 each, will have these cameras pre-installed.