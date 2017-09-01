Xiaomi has been stirring up a little hype for a September 5 event in New Delhi for a “global” product launch. Rumors have been pinpointing the breadth of marketing drive, though, to India, as the product would be an Android One version of the recently-released Mi 5X, possibly rebranded.

Well, an entry into Primate Labs’ Geekbench benchmark logs made today claims to be the very device we’re talking about. The “Xiaomi Mi A1” is showing off a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 with 4GB of RAM — two identical spec items to the Mi 5X — with Android 7.1.2.

Whether or not this is a spoofed result, the existence of this result does ratchet up thoughts of what might happen with Android One, the program intended to spread basic Android devices to developing and underserved geographical markets. If this phone does decide to claw out of India, we could just as well forget about the Mi MIX 2 that’s coming up the week after this launch event.