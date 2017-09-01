Verizon currently sells Daydream View for its lowest price ever, Moto Mods also discounted
If the substantially discounted Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Sony PlayStation VR headsets still don’t feel like very compelling value propositions, requiring the separate purchase of a powerful PC or gaming console, you can always choose the “basic” virtual reality experience.
Simply slot a compatible smartphone into an ultra-low-cost VR shell from Samsung or Google, and buckle up for the immersive experience of a lifetime. Of course, both the Daydream and Oculus mobile platforms are still severely lacking in terms of content complexity and diversity, but that’s a story for another time.
Right now, let’s just be happy the entry-level Daydream View headset is available for its lowest price ever (bundle deals notwithstanding) as part of a limited time Verizon special offer.
Instead of a $79.99 MSRP that was hardly prohibitive to begin with, Big Red currently charges a measly $39.99 for the VR viewer you can easily connect to a Google Pixel handset, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Asus ZenFone AR, Moto Z, Z Force, Huawei Mate 9 Pro or ZTE Axon 7. Soon enough, the newly unveiled LG V30 should join the list of supported devices, while the Galaxy Note 8 could unfortunately follow the S8 duo’s suit by gaining compatibility via a software update down the line.
But wait, there’s more. More money to be saved shopping for Verizon accessories, that is, including $100 off the Moto 360 Camera Moto Mod, $30 off the Gamepad Moto Mod, and $10 off Google’s Chromecast Ultra. The modular Moto Z-series add-ons are now $199.99 and $49.99 respectively, while the 4K Ultra HD-capable media streamer goes for $59.99.