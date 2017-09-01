If the substantially discounted Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Sony PlayStation VR headsets still don’t feel like very compelling value propositions, requiring the separate purchase of a powerful PC or gaming console, you can always choose the “basic” virtual reality experience.

Simply slot a compatible smartphone into an ultra-low-cost VR shell from Samsung or Google, and buckle up for the immersive experience of a lifetime. Of course, both the Daydream and Oculus mobile platforms are still severely lacking in terms of content complexity and diversity, but that’s a story for another time.

Right now, let’s just be happy the entry-level Daydream View headset is available for its lowest price ever (bundle deals notwithstanding) as part of a limited time Verizon special offer.

Instead of a $79.99 MSRP that was hardly prohibitive to begin with, Big Red currently charges a measly $39.99 for the VR viewer you can easily connect to a Google Pixel handset, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Asus ZenFone AR, Moto Z, Z Force, Huawei Mate 9 Pro or ZTE Axon 7. Soon enough, the newly unveiled LG V30 should join the list of supported devices, while the Galaxy Note 8 could unfortunately follow the S8 duo’s suit by gaining compatibility via a software update down the line.

But wait, there’s more. More money to be saved shopping for Verizon accessories, that is, including $100 off the Moto 360 Camera Moto Mod, $30 off the Gamepad Moto Mod, and $10 off Google’s Chromecast Ultra. The modular Moto Z-series add-ons are now $199.99 and $49.99 respectively, while the 4K Ultra HD-capable media streamer goes for $59.99.