With all of the high-profile IFA 2017 product announcements from Samsung, LG, Lenovo, BlackBerry, Sony, Acer and Asus out of the way, it’s time to turn our attention and offer a good 15 minutes of fame to smaller companies as well.

Like Cat, aka Caterpillar Inc., or rather the UK-based Bullitt Group that’s been selling licensed rugged mobile gear for a good half a decade now. The all-new Cat S31 and S41 Android Nougat smartphones carry on the resilient legacy of 2015’s S30 and S40, bringing important performance upgrades to the table.

Meanwhile, the Caterpillar T20 is the brand’s first rough and tough tablet, designed to run full Windows 10 in challenging work environments. Priced at €649 for the old continent, the 8-inch slate can withstand moisture, sand and dust, is IP67 certified for water resistance up to 30 minutes at one meter deep, and shouldn’t crack if you drop it from a height of up to six feet either.

Otherwise, the specs are nothing to write home about, including a quad-core Intel Atom Z8350 processor, 2GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 5 and 2MP cameras, HD screen resolution and a non-removable 7500 mAh battery.

Back to the Cat S41 and S31 phones, we should highlight battery capabilities in addition to rugged “credentials” as their primary selling points. The smaller 4.7-inch S31, priced at €329 and expected out “later this year”, of course packs a smaller 4,000 mAh cell, as well as a humbler quad-core 1.3GHz Snapdragon SoC and 2GB RAM.

The larger 5-inch S41, already available for €449, is an absolutely stunning road warrior, capable of charging other devices and accessories with its gargantuan 5,000 mAh battery. Improved features include an octa-core 2.3GHz MediaTek chipset and 3GB RAM, with both handsets sporting 720p display resolution and handling “all the elements”, from water to dust to drops.