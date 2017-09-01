Android

T-Mobile kicks off retroactive Galaxy Note 8 BOGO deal

Just as promised — by a leak — yesterday, we’re talking about a buy one, get one free deal at T-Mobile and it involves the Galaxy Note 8. At the end of it all? A $930 prepaid MasterCard debit card.

The big thing you need to do is to start a new line with the Un-carrier, whether you’re a new or an existing customer. From there, you can pre-order a Galaxy Note 8, then pre-order another one or purchase a Galaxy S8 or S8+. Both devices have to be on a 24-month equipment installment plan and you must pay applicable taxes on the devices.

The EIP price for a Note 8 at T-Mobile is $235 down (that includes a $25 SIM fee) and $30 per month. With this announcement, we now know T-Mobile’s absolute credit limit before it has to price in down payments to its smartphones: $720. You can also pay full price for both devices at a Costco Warehouse kiosk as long as you have a new line.

If you’ve lodged a pre-order between August 23 and September 24 and also make a second device purchase between those dates, you’re eligible for the deal. You’re also eligible if you decided to cancel a line before September 1 — not on or after.

Hit the T-Mobile promotions hub by October 14 and enter code “17CSAMN8BOGO” and fill out the form. You’ll get your debit card within 8 weeks. You can get up to six cards with this promotion.

 

