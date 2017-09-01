Android

Sharp expanding from Asia to Europe for smartphones by spring 2018

Foxconn-owned Sharp is more known for its televisions than smartphones outside of Asia, but the parent company wants to be more involved in the mobile field and it sees the Japanese manufacturer as a means to grow its ambitions.

President and CEO Jeng-Wu Tai announced that the company’s phones would appear at MWC 2018 in Barcelona and go to market around Europe in short order. It decided to showcase the Aquos R phone it debuted this spring — not the Aquos S2 that looks a little too much like the Essential Phone — as a frumpy, if only competent masthead for its smartphone portfolio these days.

Sharp Robot Phone

The Corner R concept would’ve also done nicely, but alas, that’s not what we have. Neither are we getting any anime franchise combo. Sharp’s kawaii robot-phone hybrid, RoBoHoN, did also made an appearance at the Messe Berlin, though.

